LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – COVID-19 continues to have an impact on long-term care facilities in Kentucky.

Governor Andy Beshear says 30 of the state’s deaths have been connected to the facilities – about 30% of all of the coronavirus deaths statewide.

One of the hardest hit facilities is Treyton Oak Towers retirement community in Louisville.

The facility announced Monday that another resident who had tested positive for COVID-19 died at Norton Hospital downtown.

The 89-year-old woman was one of several transferred from the facility to the hospital last week.

This is the 7th resident to have died from the virus.

