Kentucky lawmakers plan to fast track tornado-recovery aid

FRANKFORT, Ky. — House Speaker David Osborne, R-Prospect, said Kentucky lawmakers will take up tornado-recovery legislation Monday.

He said the goal is to accelerate an initial round of assistance.

Legislation introduced Saturday proposes $200 million of aid in response to the storms that devastated several Kentucky communities last month, killing 77 people.

Osborne said the House budget committee is set to review the package on Monday.

The plan is to quickly pump $45 million into tornado stricken communities, with $15 million for temporary housing and $30 million for schools.

Osborne said more rounds of the aid will be released later to help meet other recovery needs.

