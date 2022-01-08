Graves County court operations to resume one month after tornadoes

The tornado that hit Mayfield, "irreparably damaged" the Graves County Courthouse officials said. A temporary location opens next week.

GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. — Court operations are set to resume in Graves County next Tuesday, Jan. 11, one month after devastating tornadoes ripped through western Kentucky.

The tornado that hit Mayfield, "irreparably damaged" the Graves County Courthouse at 100 E. Broadway officials said.

Court had been closed since Dec. 13 as a result of the deadly storms.

Now as the county looks to rebuild, a temporary location will be opened by the Graves County Office of Circuit Court Clerk to resume all court operations.

The temporary location will be located at 1102 Paris Road, Suite 21, in Mayfield.

It will be open 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. CT, Monday through Friday. Services can be done over the phone or in person, but only by appointment.

To contact the office call 270-247-1733.

Here's what services will be available:

Court Proceedings

Court may be conducted remotely via phone and video, or if both parties agree, in person at another county.

Court Filings

To file court documents, use eFiling or place conventional paper filings in the drop box outside the building at the temporary location.

Driver's License Services

Officials said the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet has taken over issuing driver's licenses and state ID cards for Graves County.

This office will not offer this service, but there are multiple "pop-up" licensing offices available across western and central Kentucky.

More information can be found here as well.

