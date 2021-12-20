x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Kentucky

Bowling Green community remembers lives lost during devastating tornadoes with vigil

The impact of the losses brought the community together for a special candlelight vigil at the Bowling Green Ballpark to remember the lives.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It has been more than a week since an EF-3 tornado ravaged parts of the Bowling Green community.

Seventeen people died with many of those lost being children. Among those lost included 13-year-old Nyssa Brown, whose body was found on Thursday and was one of the last people reported missing in Warren County.

The impact of the losses brought the community together for a special candlelight vigil at the Bowling Green Ballpark to remember the lives.

RELATED: How to help Western Kentucky families following historic tornado outbreak

“As we let our lights shine tonight, may they serve as a beacon of hope in our community, as well as an important step in our community’s healing process,” Bowling Green City Commissioner Sue Parrigin said.

The vigil drew dozens including loved ones, first responders, volunteers and city leaders.

They read the names of the lost while praying and lighting candles in solidarity.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.  

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed 

Related Articles

In Other News

Bottles of premium Bourbon recovered from tornado rubble, auctioned to benefit Western Kentucky