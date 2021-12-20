Bowling Green community remembers lives lost during devastating tornadoes with vigil

The impact of the losses brought the community together for a special candlelight vigil at the Bowling Green Ballpark to remember the lives.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It has been more than a week since an EF-3 tornado ravaged parts of the Bowling Green community.

Seventeen people died with many of those lost being children. Among those lost included 13-year-old Nyssa Brown, whose body was found on Thursday and was one of the last people reported missing in Warren County.

“As we let our lights shine tonight, may they serve as a beacon of hope in our community, as well as an important step in our community’s healing process,” Bowling Green City Commissioner Sue Parrigin said.

The vigil drew dozens including loved ones, first responders, volunteers and city leaders.

They read the names of the lost while praying and lighting candles in solidarity.

