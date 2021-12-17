Daily updates: The latest on the tornadoes that left 76 dead in Kentucky

It's been more than a week since devastating tornadoes ravaged parts of central and western Kentucky. Here's what happened in the aftermath.

KENTUCKY, USA — It's been a little over a week since a devastating tornado outbreak ravaged the central and western parts of Kentucky.

This article details the latest updates from Gov. Andy Beshear and other state and federal officials.

Monday, Dec. 20

State officials have readjusted the number of those lost to the Kentucky tornadoes. Gov. Andy Beshear said during his Monday briefing, the numbers have been reflected to show that *76* Kentuckians were lost.

The Department of Public Health had confirmed 75 and were trying to track down three of those deaths from Dawsons Springs that had been counted in Hopkins County. Beshear believes those three deaths are in the Caldwell County numbers. Dawson Springs edges into Caldwell County and they believe those three are residents. So it pushed it to 75.

However, one person who was rescued from the candle factory in Mayfield has now died as a result of their injuries. The total now stands at 76.

There are no active searches or rescues which he says is a good thing. State roads that were closed to the storm damaged are now passible.

Beshear said 98.8% of cell service should be operable.

The Western Kentucky Relief Fund has now raised $21 million among 112,621 donors.

First Lady Brittainy Beshear's toy drive for families has been a success.

They have now launched Western Kentucky Christmas Storefronts. Those toys will be available for storm victims.

It will take place on Dec. 21 and Dec. 23 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. CST.

LOCATIONS

Kenlake State Resort Park

542 Kenlake Road,

Hardin, Kentucky 42048

Lake Barkley State Resort Park

3500 State Park Road

Cadiz, Kentucky

Pennyrile Forest State Resort Park

20781 Pennyrile Lodge Road

Dawson Springs, Kentucky 42408

Hope House Ministries At Forest Park Baptist Church

520 Old Morgantown Road

Bowling Green, Kentucky 42101

West Kentucky Educational Cooperative (WKEC)

435 Outlet Avenue

Eddyville, Kentucky 42038

If you can't make it to any of those locations, officials urge you to email toydrive@ky.gov with your county in the subject line to arrange another way for Santa to deliver toys this Christmas.

Sunday, Dec. 19

According to the Mayfield-Graves Regional Emergency Operations Center Update, they have enough donations of water, clothing and other household items. Now they are asking for:

NEW red gas and yellow diesel cans. Used cans will not be accepted.

Electric and propane heaters

Extension cords (15-100 ft.)

Power strips

Tarps

You can call 270-727-5114 to schedule drop-off times. Other specific items or services can be scheduled through this link.

To volunteer with home and business clean-up efforts, people should call the call the Tornado Volunteer Hotline at 270-216-0903 or email information to Mayfieldvolunteers@gmail.com. The update said people should include the number of volunteers, types of assistance you can provide and general availability.

There is now dusk to daylight curfew in Mayfield and other areas in Graves County. Kentucky Fish and Wildlife and the National Guard Military Police are assisting officers to enforce this curfew, and to give officers a break so they can be with their own families this holiday season that have been impacted by the tornadoes.

Saturday, Dec. 18

Governor Beshear announced that 77 Kentuckians have died as a result of last week's tornado outbreak. He said there are no more people reported missing.

The Western Kentucky Relief Fund has raised more than $19 million from over 105,000 individual donations.

He said families who have lost loved ones will now receive $10,000 for funeral expenses and said the plan next is to provide assistance for uninsured homeowners who lost everything in the hardest hit areas.

"We're gonna work with FEMA to say who has applied for aid, who was uninsured, what were they awarded, and then let us do 10% more than that."

He also said six counties, along with those counties hardest hit, have been added to receive individual and public assistance those include: Christian, Hart, Hickman, Logan, Lyon and Ohio.

To apply for that aid, individuals and families can do one of three things:

Apply online. Download the FEMA app. Call 1-800-621-FEMA (3362).

There are now 700 FEMA workers on the ground adding to the already 600 first responders working to help communities impacted by the storms, he said.

Beshear said state parks across the Commonwealth are providing housing and food services for 636 displaced Kentuckians and 180 first responders.

Here's where there are vacancies:

Kenlake State Park - 13 rooms

Lake Barkley - 2 rooms

Barren River Lake State Resort Park - 20 rooms

John James Audubon State Park - 2 rooms

Beshear said volunteers are still needed at Kentucky Dam Village, Kenlake, Barkley and Pennyrile state parks.

He said they have enough volunteers through Christmas Eve, but need more from Christmas Day through that next week.

Beshear also announced that the state now qualifies for Disaster Unemployment Assistance (DUA).

This kicks in for individuals who may not usually be eligible for regular unemployment assistance.

Beshear said those who are self-employed, like farmers, or those who have lost employment as a direct result of the tornadoes are encouraged to apply.

To apply individuals will need to apply for, and get denied, for regular UI benefits, then attend an on-site session.

Individuals will need to provide their social security cad, recent tax forms, photo id and a bill showing physical address.

"This process doesn't seem to be created for folks who have lost everything," Beshear acknowledged. "My pledge is we will do the best we can to work through the complicated system that appears to exist."

"We will work with you on trying to find that documentation," he said.

The deadline to apply is Jan. 18, 2022.

Friday, Dec. 17

So far, 77 Kentuckians have died as a result of the storm and one person from Hopkins County is still missing, Beshear said Friday. The youngest victim was two months old and the oldest was 98 years old. Deaths have been reported in at least eight Kentucky counties.

The governor said there are more than 1,300 state workers in the area, including National Guard members, employees at the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, Kentucky State Police troopers and individuals with the Division of Forestry.

With most people accounted for, the National Guard is now moving its focus from search-and-rescue and recovery efforts to law enforcement to prevent looting.

FEMA will also have around 700 people on the ground during the week to help with recovery efforts.

Since the storms hit, volunteers have poured in from across the state with people across the globe wanting to help in any way they can. Beshear said more than $18 million have been raised through the state's Western Kentucky Relief Fund.

As of Thursday, 70,000 gifts have been collected for First Lady Britainy Beshear's toy drive. The deadline is Friday.

“Yes, we are down; yes, we are hurting; but we are not defeated and we are not broken," Beshear said. "Together, we will dig out; together, we will clean up; and together, we will rebuild both structures and lives.”

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell will visit several of the affected communities this weekend, arriving in Bowling Green Friday.

Thursday, Dec. 16

Beshear ordered flags to fly half-staff in honor of those lost and those suffering from the tornado. All state office buildings will lower flags to half-staff for one week.

According to the governor, FEMA has opened two mobile registration centers in Mayfield and Dawson Springs to help members of the community get help. He said more than 1,800 families have applied for assistance so far.

If you can't visit one of the mobile centers, there are three other ways to apply: You can apply on their website, call 800-621-3362 or by using the FEMA mobile app.

Beshear said on Thursday that a state government worker was pushed off the road and killed during the storm in Franklin County. The identity of that individual has not been released.

What happened

On Friday, Dec. 10, a line of severe storms moved through several states, including Kentucky, producing a series of deadly tornadoes. The tornadoes ranged from EF-1 to EF-4 leaving a path of destruction in its wake. The hardest-hit areas include Mayfield, Dawson Springs and Bowling Green.

According to the National Weather Service, the tornado that hit Mayfield traveled more than 163 miles, breaking the record for longest tornado track in Kentucky history.

A state of emergency was declared Friday night before the storm hit.

















