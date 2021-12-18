Where to find disaster unemployment assistance if you were affected by the Kentucky tornadoes

The assistance, stemming from the Presidential Disaster Declaration FEMA 4360, was approved for 14 counties on Saturday, according to Gov. Andy Beshear.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — If you were affected by the devastating tornadoes in central and western Kentucky, the state is now accepting applications for disaster unemployment assistance.

The assistance, stemming from the Presidential Disaster Declaration FEMA 4360, was approved for 14 counties – Caldwell, Christian, Fulton, Graves, Hart, Hickman, Hopkins, Logan, Lyon, Marshall, Muhlenberg, Ohio, Taylor and Warren. Many of these counties were hit by severe storms, straight-line winds, flooding and tornadoes.

Many of these counties were already approved for individual assistance.

State officials said in order to qualify for these benefits, those eligible must show their employment or self-employment was lost or interrupted as a direct result of the disaster and that they are not otherwise eligible for regular unemployment insurance benefits under state or federal law.

Those who are farmers and other self-employed individuals who would not be eligible for regular unemployment insurance may qualify for the disaster unemployment assistance.

There are certain documents you must provide including:

Federal income tax forms or check stubs

A bill showing your physical address at the time of the disaster

A photo ID

If you don’t have these documents, officials will work to help you obtain new documents. The required documents will have to be submitted within 21 days from the date the disaster assistance application is filed.

If you need to apply for assistance you can visit the Kentucky Career Center website or call (502) 875-0442 to file the initial claim.

After you apply, officials are asking that you attend an in-person session at one following locations Dec. 20 through Dec. 22 between 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.:

801 Chestnut Street., Bowling Green

56 Federal Street., Madisonville

233 Ring Road., Elizabethtown

3108 Fairview Drive., Owensboro

1220 Eagles Way., Mayfield

There will also be additional days from Dec. 27 through Dec. 29 with those locations still being finalized. The deadline to apply for assistance is Jan. 18, 2022.