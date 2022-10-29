KSP: 4-year-old boy, woman killed in Meade County crash

Police say that 38-year-old Kristin Sowder was driving south on KY 79.

BRANDENBURG, Ky. — Kentucky State Police (KSP) are investigating after a woman and young child were killed in a collision in Meade County Thursday afternoon.

Police say that 38-year-old Kristin Sowder was driving south on KY 79 near KY 313 in Brandenburg.

For an unknown reason KSP says that Sowder's car crossed the centerline into the path of another vehicle, driven by 49-year-old Robert Stidham.

Officers say that Sowder's vehicle then left the roadway and overturned.

The Meade County Coroner’s Office pronounced Sowder’s dead at the scene.

A 4 year-old passenger was transported to Norton's Children's Hospital where police say he succumbed to his injuries.

The Meade County EMS transported Stidham to Baptist Health Hardin with possible injuries, officials said.

Police say the crash remains under investigation.

