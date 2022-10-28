Neighbors frustrated as Boone's gas station remains in Portland

An order to vacate was issued in August due to high crime and some people are wondering why this gas station is still open.

Example video title will go here for this video

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The president of the Portland neighborhood feels enough is enough and something needs to be done after a Thursday night shooting that happened at Boone's gas station.

Just before eight o'clock Thursday night police were called to Boone's gas station on 22nd Street after a woman was shot. This location has been declared a public nuisance by the city.

An order to vacate was issued in August due to high crime and some people are wondering why this gas station is still open.

WHAS11 checked with Louisville Forward to see what the status of their appeal and was told it is still active. That means this gas station will remain in business until a decision is made by the court.

Portland neighborhood president, Richard Meadows has been calling for the appeal hoping to prevent more crime.

"I know it's being worked on. It's slow, it's too slow. They have been given an order to vacate and it's in the court system and I know that takes time but it needs to be done and over with and they need to close, Meadows said. "It's a management issue there otherwise it would have stopped."

Meadows says Boone's has been a hot spot over the past few years and it's only getting worse.