LMPD: Man suffers critical injuries following shooting in Russell neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police are looking for answers after a man was left with critical injuries following a shooting in the Russell neighborhood.

Police said officers responded to the 1000 block of Esquire Alley around 9 p.m. Saturday.

Officers at the scene located a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was taken to UofL Hospital and listed in critical condition.

Police said due to the nature of the man’s injuries, the Homicide Unit will handle the investigation.

If you were in the area and may have seen anything, you are asked to call the Anonymous Tip Line at (502) 574-LMPD or use the online Crime Tip Portal.

