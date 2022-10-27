Cairo Jordan's grandmother says 'words can't explain the heartache'

The grandmother says that she and her son, Cairo's father, wanted to see the child more, but Dejaune Anderson allegedly kept him away.

ATLANTA — The grandmother of young Cairo Jordan, whose body was found inside a suitcase in rural Indiana earlier this year, says words can't begin to describe the heartache their family feels right now.

Cairo's grandmother spoke with WSB, an ABC affiliate in Atlanta, Georgia, saying she was shocked to learn that the 5-year-old had died.

"That's something you'd never expect," she said. "To lose your grandchildren."

On Wednesday, Indiana State Police said Cairo's mother, Dejaune Anderson is one of the suspects in the young boy's murder.

There's now a nationwide manhunt to locate and arrest Anderson. Court records say that she believed Cairo was possessed by a 100-year-old demon.

"Words can't explain the heartache everyone feels," Cairo's grandmother said. "Of course, we wish we would have been able to do more, or do something."

"He tried to, he wanted to get custody of his son, but she disappeared and we didn't know where they were," she said.

Now the family wants Anderson to answer for Cairo's death.

"She should turn herself in," his grandmother said. "She's committed a crime, she needs to pay."

Authorities say Anderson was last seen in the Echo Park area of Los Angeles, California; however, she is known to travel and has recently been to San Francisco, San Diego, Las Vegas, and Houston, Texas.

Police said Anderson is about 5 feet, 5 inches tall and 135 pounds. She had short, dark brown hair in her last known photo, but she is known to often wear wigs or hair extensions.

Anyone who sees Anderson, or knows of her whereabouts at this time, is asked to contact their local police department with that information.

