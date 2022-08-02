'This was a racist attack' | Education leaders host roundtable with HBCU presidents after recent bomb threats

According to the U.S. Department of Education, the FBI Joint Terrorism Task Force is leading a full investigation into the nationwide threats.

FRANKFORT, Ky. — In light of recent threats to nearly 20 Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) across the country, presidents from schools across the country met Tuesday for a roundtable to address student questions and concerns.

Presidents from Kentucky State University, Xavier University, Mississippi Valley State and others were on the call hosted by the Southern Poverty Law Center.

"These acts of intimidation and threats of violence will not be tolerated and have absolutely no place in our institutions of learning," said Dr. Michelle Asha Cooper, the deputy assistant secretary for higher education programs for the U.S. Department of Education.

Cooper said the FBI Joint Terrorism Task Force is leading a full investigation into the nationwide threats.

During the call, leaders said that part of what they wanted to do was open the line of communication between school officials and the students they lead to make it clear they have a support group.

"This was a racist attack that aimed to not only disrupt the start of Black History Month, but the perpetrators, we believe, wanted to send a message that even learning while Black is not safe from hate," said Lecia Brooks, the chief of staff and culture for the Southern Poverty Law Center. "They clearly underestimated the strength of our treasured centers of learning, whose very existence is rooted in resilience."

Kentucky State University received a bomb threat on the morning of Feb. 1, 2022. University Police, local and state law enforcement agencies searched all campus facilities and issued an all-clear.

