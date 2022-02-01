Kentucky State on lockdown after bomb threat

The university is in lockdown and all in-person classes are canceled while emergency personnel evaluate the situation.

FRANKFORT, Ky. — A bomb threat was made early Tuesday morning to Kentucky State University.

This comes as at least a half-dozen historically Black universities in five states and the District of Columbia responded to bomb threats Monday, with many of them locking down their campuses.

Kentucky State University is working with emergency personnel to evaluate the situation.

In-person classes have been canceled and students have been told to remain in their dorm rooms until an all-clear is issued. Everybody who is on campus have been advised to shelter-in-place until further information is available.

Students and staff are still expected to attend classes virtually.

The university is limiting who is allowed on campus, only allowing essential staff at this time. University operations have also been suspended until further notice.

Updates will be sent to university emails and on university social media platforms. Once the investigation is complete, an all-clear message will be sent via BRED Alert.



If you know anything or see anything suspicious, please report it to University Police at (502) 597-6878.



Due to a bomb threat made earlier this morning, Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022, @KyStateU is in lockdown status. The university is working with emergency personnel to evaluate the situation. University operations will be suspended until further notice & campus entry limited at this time. pic.twitter.com/FxaJKnV1fu — Kentucky State U. (@KyStateU) February 1, 2022

