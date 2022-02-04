Two people found dead in Spencer County, Sheriffs say

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A spokesperson for Spencer County Sheriff's Office said a man and a woman were found dead at a house.
Kentucky State Police is helping with the investigation.
No other information has been released at this time. It will be updated when more information becomes available.
Related stories:
Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.
Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.