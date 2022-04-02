Mother of missing Kentucky 4-year-old arrested with boyfriend; child last seen in 2020, family says

According to the Shelby County Sheriff's Office, Catherine McKinney and Dakota Hill were arrested in Kansas and charged with Custodial Interference.

SHELBYVILLE, Ky. — Investigators say the mother of a missing Kentucky girl and her boyfriend have been taken into custody in Kansas. Last week, the Kentucky Attorney General's Office asked the public for help locating 4-year-old Senerity McKinney who was reportedly last seen in 2020, according to family members.

Shelby County Sheriff Mark Moore confirmed that Dakota Hill and Catherine McKinney were arrested by Kansas authorities on Sunday. They are currently being held at the Thomas County Sheriff's Office in Colby, Kansas. Catherine is Serenity's biological mother.

They are each charged with one count of Custodial Interference and their transportation from Kansas to Kentucky is being arranged.

Here's what we know:

Family members say Serenity Ann McKinney was last seen on Dec. 24, 2020.

Cameron said family members had contacted law enforcement officials in Shelby County with concerns that Serenity could be in danger.

The Attorney General's office didn't say if the child had been reported missing once family members first noticed she was gone.

However, police did say that Serenity's parents are refusing to cooperate with authorities.

Serenity has blonde hair, blue eyes and may have a birthmark on her stomach. Her last known location is possibly in the Shelby, Jefferson, Bullitt County area.

Cameron is urging Kentuckians to be on the lookout for the girl and to contact the Shelby County Sheriff's Office at 502-633-4324 or 502-633-2323 with any information regarding her whereabouts.

The Attorney General's Special Victims Unit is partnering with the Shelby and Bullitt County Sheriff's Departments, Kentucky State Police, and the U.S. Secret Service to investigate the case.

