'Boots on the ground' | Kentuckiana organizations head to eastern Kentucky

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisvillians are working to show their support for eastern Kentuckians.

Some made their way to the disasters left by the flood waters while others are working to stock up with donations.

Task force teams out of Indiana also made their way down to assist in the efforts.

Indiana Task Force 1 Leader Jay Settergren said they got in around midnight, working hard to fulfill any needs.

"Our specialty is being able to do rescues in swift, dangerous moving water," Settergren said.

For Louisvillians, many have begun to wonder how they can help their eastern Kentucky neighbors.

Multiple organizations are now getting ready to assist, like the American Red Cross, which Cindy Keeney said is top of mind for them right now.

"We're still reeling from the last one and now we're going after it again," Keeney said.

For five years, Keeney has been on the Red Cross' on-call list for disaster relief, including for the aftermath in the tornado-ravaged parts of the state last winter.

Jeremy Harrell, the founder of the Veteran's Club, said they're preparing to head to southeastern Kentucky, just like they did for Mayfield.

"We were there three days after the tornadoes," Harrell said.

They are in contact with three churches in areas like Hazard, and other towns to help set up supply points.

However, he knows things can change in an instant.

"You have to reassess that you get a report, but when you're actually boots on the ground there, and you actually see kind of what's going on, you have to kind of reassess," Harrell said.

His crew will take donations starting Monday, saying they've seen Louisville rally for their fellow Kentuckians before.

"It was just overwhelming in a good way to watch that," Harrell said. "And I don't think this will be any different. When things like this happen Kentuckians come together and they support each other."

For Settergren, he said for now, it's important people allow first responders to do their jobs.

"Before they try to go down there, just let us do our job and be able to get to these folks. If you're down in there, it just hinders our process of getting down some of these very, very narrow roads," Settergren said.

He said as the water recedes, more and more destruction will make itself visible.

Harrell said the Veteran's Club is planning to host a donation drive Aug. 1.

