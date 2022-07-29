Perspective: Kentucky’s spirit tested again with deadly flooding

Our fellow Kentuckians have lost loved ones and friends, entire homes and livelihoods.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — As Kentuckians, we are embracing the worst, with the best of us.

Only the roof and top floor windows are visible at the West Whitesburg Kentucky Elementary and Middle School, hours after the rain finally stopped in the mountains.

This is just one sad part of the natural disaster that hit our state hard.

They are hurting, and we are just as stunned along with them.

It's another violent twist of nature that is so cruel.

While we were sleeping across most of Kentucky, several counties and Whitesburg -- four hours from Louisville -- were being inundated with non-stop rain.

It came so fast, that some people had to scramble to their rooftops in the middle of the night, waiting for daybreak to be rescued.

We ended 2021 with lethal tornadoes that swept western Kentucky.

Now, eastern Kentucky's violent and tragic flooding.

In between, we've had heat waves that have pushed the limits.

Already, generous and hard-working Kentuckians are coming together, making their way into the beautiful mountain part of the state, reminding them, like we did for western Kentucky, that we do care and they are not forgotten.

That's the biggest first step for us all.

To find out how you can donate to the Team Eastern Kentucky Flood Relief Fund, click here.

