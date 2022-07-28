Here's how to help Kentuckians impacted by 'catastrophic' flooding

The Team Eastern Kentucky Flood Relief Fund is now live. Here's how to donate.

Example video title will go here for this video

KENTUCKY, USA — Heavy rainfall brought flash flooding and mudslides across much of eastern Kentucky early Thursday morning.

Gov. Andy Beshear confirmed Thursday afternoon three people have died as a result of the floods.

He also announced the creation of the Team Eastern Kentucky Flood Relief Fund, which is similar to the fund created following the deadly tornadoes in western Kentucky late last year.

Money donated to the relief fund will help with food, shelter and other necessities of life and go towards any emergency funds that come into the area.

"I wish I could tell you why we keep getting hit here in Kentucky. I wish I could tell you why areas – where people may not have that much – continue to get hit and lose everything," Beshear said. "I cannot give you the why, but I know what we do in response to it. And the answer is: Everything we can."

Beshear reassured Kentuckians impacted by the catastrophic flooding that help is on the way and will remain there as long as it's needed.

"We're gonna be there for them today," Beshear said. "We're gonna be there for them once they're safe and when they're thinking of what's next as well."

Our Eastern Kentucky families need help. Today we established the Team Eastern Kentucky Flood Relief Fund so people across our commonwealth and our country can help our families in need. The site is now live. Every dollar will make a difference. https://t.co/JlQHDlTtJh — Governor Andy Beshear (@GovAndyBeshear) July 28, 2022

At least eight counties have declared local states of emergency, including: Breathitt, Clay, Floyd, Knott, Letcher, Owsley, Perry and Pike.

Beshear says a FEMA response team will be on the ground in eastern Kentucky by Thursday night.

Shelters have opened in the following state parks to help those who have been displaced by the devastating floods:

Pine Mountain State Resort Park

Jenny Wiley State Resort Park

Buckhorn Lake State Resort Park

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.