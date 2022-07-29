'No words'; JCPS teacher watches as eastern Kentucky floods ravage hometown

"It's like when you see it, it's like how? How is that even possible?" April Back-Stevens asks. "Water is in places that I would have never dreamed."

Example video title will go here for this video

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — April Back-Stevens can only watch in horror from behind her phone screen as her hometown suffers from catastrophic flooding in eastern Kentucky.

The Jefferson County Public Schools teacher says much of Letcher County has no electricity, no water and spotty cell service at best.

"It starts in my hometown," Back-Stevens said. "It's like, there's no words really. When you see it, it's like, how? How is that even possible? Water is in places that I would have never dreamed."

Back-Steven's family remains in Letcher County. She says her parents' home is completely surrounded by water.

"It looked like it was floating," she said. "I mean, it was just there."

Besides their home, Back-Stevens says her family is safe and okay. What they've lost pales in comparison to the growing number of lives lost.

"It's just absolutely unreal, unreal," she said.

In eastern Kentucky, much is uncertain, but one thing remains clear: they need help.

"My mom said it best this morning," Back-Stevens said. "We don't care who or where the help comes from, we just need help."

Her school is even stepping in to help. Ramsey Middle School -- 6409 Gellhaus Lane -- is one of the many drop-off locations across the city accepting items like water, cleaning supplies, trash bags and other essential items.

Back-Stevens is the point of contact, and you can reach her at 200-5234.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.