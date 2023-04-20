Community Foundation of Louisville creates relief funds for survivors of gun violence

Three new funds have been created to help support the survivors financially.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The community has been stepping up for victims and survivors of gun violence over the past several days, but now three new funds have been created to help support them financially.

The Community Foundation of Louisville announced on Thursday that it has established funds in direct response to the elevated gun violence in the Metro.

The first fund is Cash Payments to Survivors of Mass Casualty Crimes with the National Compassion Fund (NCF). This will go toward helping the victims of mass shootings, like the Old National Bank shooting or Chickasaw Park shooting.

The second fund is the Survivors of Gun Violence Recovery Fund. This will give grants to non-profits to support survivors of multiple forms of gun violence, included but not limited to mental health support, medical treatment, funeral assistance, living with long-term injuries, housing stabilities, and survivors' rights advocacy.

The third fund is the Community Safety and Healthy Fund (CSHF). This will go toward initiatives to reduce gun violence through gun violence intervention, prevention, and advocacy efforts.

