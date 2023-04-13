More than $250K raised for family of beloved man killed in Louisville bank shooting

Joshua Barrick was a beloved husband and father of two kids. He was murdered in what should have been a routine day at work.

Example video title will go here for this video

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — After the deadly mass shooting at a bank in downtown Louisville, the community is rallying behind the families left behind.

The memorial in honor of the people who didn't survive is growing day-by-day with flowers, balloons, crosses, and heartfelt messages filling the steps of the Old National Bank.

Now, there are efforts to financially support their loved ones as they plan funeral services.

Joshua Barrick was a beloved husband to Jessica and father of two kids: 9-year- old Carolina and 7-year-old James. He was tragically murdered in what should have been a routine day at work.

Alison Conway, a neighbor and close family friend, describes the moments of shock and pain.

"We went to Jessica's house when everyone heard about it and knew that no one had heard back from Josh yet, so we were all with her to just try and see if we could help find him or get an answer," Conway said.

The harrowing update came from police: that Josh was one of the five people killed.

"Things were just kind of moving so fast and kind of not at all at the same time and she had all the emotions you could imagine, but she was just so composed," Conway said. "She was so kind and appreciative to everyone and you could tell they all loved her and wanted to try and help her."

As Jessica showed grace and strength, her friends have lifted her up by trying to ease the burden in any way they can.

That's with hundreds of thousands of dollars in donations and notes promising the Barrick family they're not alone and never will be.

Friends of Joshua set up a family fund to support his wife and two young kids. The GoFundMe has already raised more than $250,000. The fundraiser was originally set up for immediate needs and funeral costs, but now friends expect the additional funds leftover to go toward future trusts for the children.

"I want to say it's over 2,000 people who have donated to it so far," Conway said.

Some of them are friends, but the many of them are complete strangers — united by a common empathy and desire to help.

"The messages that people have written are incredible. People that don't know them but know the story," Conway said. "[They] want them to know that they're thinking about them and praying for them."

For more information on the funeral services or ways to help each of the families, please click here.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.