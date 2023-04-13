LMPD Foundation sets up fund to help support victims of Louisville bank shooting

"Please keep the families of the fallen and all those who are injured in your thoughts and prayers," they wrote.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville Metro Police (LMPD) Foundation has set up another donation portal to help those impacted by Monday's mass shooting.

According to a Facebook post, the LMPD Foundation set up the donation portal to help the victims and their families.

They said many officers and supporters asked them to set up the new fund.

"Louisville lost five absolutely amazing people and many more were injured," they said. "Let's surround them with our love and care during this trying time."

You can donate on the Facebook post, their website or their Venmo @LouisvilleMetro-PoliceFoundati.

