LMPD Foundation sets up fund to help support victims of Louisville bank shooting

Credit: Alyssa Newton/WHAS-TV
Each cross has the name of one of the victims of the mass shooting that happened in a bank in downtown Louisville on April 10.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville Metro Police (LMPD) Foundation has set up another donation portal to help those impacted by Monday's mass shooting.

According to a Facebook post, the LMPD Foundation set up the donation portal to help the victims and their families.

"Please keep the families of the fallen and all those who are injured in your thoughts and prayers," they wrote.

They said many officers and supporters asked them to set up the new fund.

"Louisville lost five absolutely amazing people and many more were injured," they said. "Let's surround them with our love and care during this trying time."

You can donate on the Facebook post, their website or their Venmo @LouisvilleMetro-PoliceFoundati.

