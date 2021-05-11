Kentucky plant benefiting from latest Apple investment

Apple is awarding another $45 million to support Corning‘s Kentucky plant to supply glass for iPhones and other devices.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Apple has deepened its ties to a Kentucky plant. The tech giant on Monday awarded another $45 million to support Corning‘s work to supply glass for iPhones and other devices.

Apple says its latest investment will expand Corning’s manufacturing capacity and “drive research and development into innovative new technologies that support durability and long-lasting product life.”

Scratch-resistant glass for every generation of iPhone has been made at Corning’s plant in Harrodsburg, Kentucky.

Corning also supplies glass for iPads and Apple Watches. Corning previously received $450 million from Apple’s $5 billion Advanced Manufacturing Fund in the past four years.

