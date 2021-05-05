700 jobs: Kentucky HVAC manufacturer announces plans for new plant in Shelby County

The facility breaks ground in 2022 and is located across from the Outlet Shoppes of the Bluegrass.

SIMPSONVILLE, Ky. — The pandemic took away jobs from people in Kentucky but a new manufacturing facility is about to add a lot more to one Shelby County community.

Governor Beshear recently announced that HVAC manufacturer Kentuckiana Curb Co. Inc. breaks ground on a new facility in January 2022. Construction is expected to be finished within a year.

The goal of this project is to create 700 jobs over the next 10 years with an average hourly wage of $29 including benefits.

It will be located right off I-64 on Buck Creek Road, across from the Outlet Shoppes of the Bluegrass.

Not only will the facility bring jobs, but bring workers and their families to Shelby Co.

“The tax dollars support Shelby Co. Fiscal Court, the City of Simpsonville, the fire departments, the school system,” Simpsonville City Administrator Steve Eden said. “Everybody gets a little piece of what's going on.”

That includes local businesses. Brick + Mortar Boutique and Coffeehouse has been open for two years in Simpsonville. Jon Caranna says local customers welcomed the business he owns with his wife to the area and really supported them.

That is a part of the reason he is excited to welcome another new business to Simpsonville.

“The more people that come in [to Simpsonville], the more businesses that come in and it brings that growth to the community,” Caranna said.

Eden expects some people to move to the area, and others to commute from Louisville for the new jobs.

He’s hoping that with more jobs, even more people will start using their dollars locally.

“We've always been a suburb of Louisville, and a lot of people that lived out here have done their business in Louisville,” Eden said. “So as we've grown, we've always asked people to support our local businesses.”

KCC Manufacturing already has two locations in Jeffersontown and one in Utah.

►Contact reporter Rose McBride at rmcbride@whas11.com or on Facebook or Twitter.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.