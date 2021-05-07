Car parts distributor building Louisville facility, adding 80 full-time jobs

PACCAR Parts broke ground on the new facility May 6 and it is expected to be operational in 2022.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A distributor for after-market truck, trailer, bus and engine parts is building a new facility in Louisville and expects to create 80 full-time jobs.

Gov. Andy Beshear's office announced PACCAR Parts’ $52.2 million distribution center will be in Louisville Riverport Authority’s Phase 5 development.

“PACCAR Parts is a world-class company, and I am proud its leaders chose the commonwealth to expand its global operations,” Gov. Beshear said. “The company will help us to build a better Kentucky by providing competitive wages and benefits for the people of Kentucky and will have a positive impact on our economy and the local community.”

The governor said the Louisville location allows the company to increase parts availability for dealers and customers in the central, mid-Atlantic and southeastern regions of the U.S. and provide parts capacity to support new truck and engine models. The facility is expected to be operational in 2022.

The company is a division of the Bellevue, Washington-based PACCAR Inc. The company makes light-, medium- and heavy-duty trucks under the Kenworth, Peterbilt and DAF names.

Officials broke ground on the facility Thursday.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.