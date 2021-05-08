Thousands of new Ford trucks are at Kentucky Speedway and it has nothing to do with racing

The trucks were made at Ford plant in Kentucky and are ready to be sold, but lack semiconductor chips.

CARROLLTON, Ky. — The stands have been empty at the Kentucky Speedway for months but its parking lot tells a different story.

The lot is packed with thousands of Ford Super Duty Trucks.

“We noticed them putting the trucks in there about three to four weeks ago and wondered why,” Pat Roeder said. “As of last week, it’s overwhelming – you can’t believe there’s that many trucks.”

The trucks were made at Ford’s Kentucky Truck Plant and are ready to be sold, but lack semiconductors. They are the small computer chips that go inside the vehicles. A global shortage due to the pandemic is impacting Ford and all other automakers.

The shortage has changed schedules and even shut down the plant in Louisville at times. The lot shows they are still making the Super Duty trucks as they wait for parts.

Ford gave WHAS11 News a statement saying in part, “Ford will build and hold these vehicles for a number of weeks, then ship the vehicles to dealers once the modules are available and comprehensive quality checks are complete."

Even though there are too many trucks in the Kentucky Speedway parking lot to count, it's only a fraction of the vehicles being stored throughout Kentucky and the country.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.