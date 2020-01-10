x
Kentucky

Here are the recommendations for a safe Halloween in Kentucky amid the pandemic

State officials recommended against high-risk activities such as normal trick-or-treating, trunk-or-treat events, hayrides and haunted houses to name a few.

KENTUCKY, USA — With Halloween coming up at the end of the month, Kentucky released guidance on how to celebrate and trick-or-treat safely. 

Some of the guidance includes: wearing a face mask, cleaning hands before handling candy, setting out candy at a distance for kids to pick up, using single packaged candy and wiping down candy packages once you get home.

State officials recommended against high-risk activities such as normal trick-or-treating, trunk-or-treat events, hayrides, haunted houses, trick-or-treating in large groups and Halloween parties for adults.

See the full guidance in the documents here.

Gov. Beshear and Dr. Steve Stack also recommend the following to help cut down on the spread. 

