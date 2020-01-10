Here are the recommendations for a safe Halloween in Kentucky amid the pandemic

State officials recommended against high-risk activities such as normal trick-or-treating, trunk-or-treat events, hayrides and haunted houses to name a few.

KENTUCKY, USA — With Halloween coming up at the end of the month, Kentucky released guidance on how to celebrate and trick-or-treat safely.

Some of the guidance includes: wearing a face mask, cleaning hands before handling candy, setting out candy at a distance for kids to pick up, using single packaged candy and wiping down candy packages once you get home.

State officials recommended against high-risk activities such as normal trick-or-treating, trunk-or-treat events, hayrides, haunted houses, trick-or-treating in large groups and Halloween parties for adults.

