Where you can have Halloween fun in Louisville this year

While some spooky staples have been canceled, there are other events still happening with COVID-19 precautions in place.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Halloween is coming up soon and, like most things in 2020, the coronavirus pandemic is putting a damper on all the spooky fun.

One Louisville staple, “Halloween at Hillcrest,” will not be held this year due to the pandemic. Leaders said the community on Hillcrest Ave. chose not to put up its grand displays to avoid attracting large crowds.

Even though there won't be a "Halloween Street" this year, there are still some local events happening with COVID-19 precautions in place, so you can still get in some Halloween fun!

The Louisville Zoo will still host its popular “Boo at the Zoo” this year, with some changes. The event will be hosted at the Zoo every Thursday through Sunday for the month of October.

All guests over the age of 5 must wear masks and instead of handing out individual pieces of candy, the zoo will pass out sealed treat bags.

Socially distanced photo opportunities with costumed characters will be available as well.

Tickets for zoo members are $6 and tickets for non-members are $12.50. Tickets can be purchased on the Louisville Zoo website.

The Jack-O-Lantern Spectacular is back at Iroquois Park, but as a drive-through event instead of the normal walking tour. The month-long event starts on Oct. 1 and directly supports Louisville’s network of more than 100 parks and community centers.

The Jack-O-Lantern Spectacular is open from dusk until 11 p.m. on weeknights and until midnight on Fridays and Saturdays.

Tickets are purchased by vehicle and cover everyone inside. Tickets for cars, SUVs and minivans are $35. Tickets for passenger vans, limousines and RVs are $50. Tickets can be purchased online.

There will be no food or concessions served at the event this year, due to COVID-19.

In lieu of its annual haunted house event, Waverly Hills Sanatorium is hosting “Haunted Halloween Guided Tours” in 2020. Guests will get a special tour through every floor of the former hospital and will get a chance to see the building’s ghostly tales “come to life” through cosplay actors.

The guided tours will be offered on Fridays and Saturdays from Oct. 2 through Oct. 31. Tickets are $40 and must be ordered online in advance due to limited capacity.

Guests on the guided tours must wear masks at all times and practice social distancing guidelines.

Will there be trick-or-treating in Louisville this year?

While the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is discouraging people from traditional trick-or-treating, local officials have not yet made any city or statewide decisions concerning Halloween this year.

Each neighborhood may have its own policy on trick-or-treating in 2020. Check with your local neighborhood association to learn what they’re planning.

The Halloween and Costume Association created an interactive map showing COVID-19 risk levels for each county. The map uses information from the CDC and the Harvard Global Health Institute to show the current risk level and suggests trick-or-treating alternatives if conditions aren’t safe.

This article may be updated with additional Halloween events as they are announced.

