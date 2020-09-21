Waverly Hills to offer ‘Halloween Guided Tours’ in lieu of haunted house

Waverly Hills Sanatorium canceled its annual haunted house event due to the coronavirus pandemic.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Halloween at the Waverly Hills Sanatorium will look different this year, but the coronavirus pandemic isn’t killing all the spooky fun.

For 2020, the famous Louisville haunt is hosting “Haunted Halloween Guided Tours” in lieu of its annual haunted house event. Guests will get a special tour through every floor of the former hospital and will get a chance to see the building’s ghostly tales “come to life” through cosplay actors.

According to the Waverly Hills website, the tours will be “more controlled” and “much safer” than the haunted house, while still being “a lot of fun.”

The guided tours will be offered on Fridays and Saturdays from Oct. 2 through Oct. 31. Tickets are $40 and must be ordered online in advance due to limited capacity. Tickets will be available starting Monday, Sept. 21.

Hello Everyone, due to the COVID19 Virus we have decide to CANCEL our annual Haunted House Event as you know it! We... Posted by The Waverly Hills Sanatorium on Sunday, September 20, 2020

Guests on the guided tours must wear masks at all times and practice social distancing guidelines.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, all regularly scheduled events at Waverly Hills Sanitorium have been changed or canceled for 2020. According to its website, plans for the annual Christmas light show will be announced at a later date.

Waverly Hills Sanatorium, a former tuberculosis hospital and geriatric facility, is known as one of the "most haunted places on earth." It was one of USA Today's Best Haunted Destinations in the United States of 2020.

The Waverly Hills Historical Society has been working to restore the building since 2005, using tours and events to raise funds for the repairs. The sanatorium is on the National Register of Historic Places for its historical and architectural significance.

