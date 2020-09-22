Halloween on Hillcrest Ave. 'won't be the same' due to pandemic

The neighborhood collectively decided to not put up the large Halloween displays it has become famous for this year.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville’s famous Hillcrest Avenue has decided against putting up its large yard displays for Halloween this year, according to a release from neighborhood leaders.

“Hillcrest is more than just a neighborhood,” the release said. “We are THE example to Louisville and surrounding areas of how to do Halloween right. Once it’s decorated, there’s no stopping how the general public responds.”

The decision was made due to concerns over the coronavirus pandemic, the neighborhood said. The neighborhood posed the question to participants in the Hillcrest Avenue Facebook group and a consensus to not decorate was reached, according to the release.

“Considering this pandemic, it seems unethical for us to create an event that draws a crowd,” it said. The neighborhood said the annual event has been known to attract hundreds of people and Hillcrest Avenue’s narrow sidewalks wouldn’t allow for social distancing.

Neighborhood leaders said any decorations are “at the discretion of the homeowners” so some may choose to decorate anyway. Homeowners are also allowed to decide on their own if they will hand out candy to trick-or-treaters.

Neighborhood leaders said they are looking forward to 2021, when “Halloween on Hillcrest” will hopefully return.

