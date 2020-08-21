Kentucky likely first state to add a $400 per week unemployment boost

While Congress is at a stalemate over another relief package, FEMA has come to the rescue with help and Kentucky plans to take full advantage of it.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — When the federal $600 per week Pandemic Unemployment Assistance ran out at the end of last month, those still without jobs across the country were worried that they wouldn’t be able to keep their homes and pay their bills.

While Congress is at a stalemate over another relief package, FEMA has come to the rescue with help and Kentucky plans to take full advantage of it.

Thursday, the commonwealth was expected to submit an application with FEMA for a federal $300 supplement to people’s weekly unemployment benefits.

Upon approval, which he says shouldn’t take longer than three days, Governor Andy Beshear (D) wants to authorize another $100 to boost benefits up to $400 per week.

“We believe that we will be the first state to apply for the full $400,” Gov. Beshear said.

The additional $100 will come from leftover CARES Act money, which the governor says will total $24 million.

So far only a handful of states have applied for the FEMA funding.

It’s much-needed help for people like Ralph Tinsley, 48, who is still waiting for his unemployment payments from July until now.

“I believe it would help keep not only myself but a lot of people afloat,” he said.

The extra money won’t last long though.

It is supposed to cover just three weeks, which Gov. Beshear points out will be the weeks between July 26 and August 15.

But don’t expect to see that money immediately.

Upon approval, Gov. Beshear says folks should count on getting the money sometime in early September.

“It’s going to take us about two weeks to get the system in a place where it can process and send out those payments,” he said. “And that’s us working fast.”