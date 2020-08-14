No work and no unemployment: Kentucky substitute teachers now have to pay back the state

Substitute teachers are ineligible for unemployment benefits during a regularly scheduled school break, such as summer break according to state unemployment.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — They say they’re just like everyone else out of work, actively looking for work, so why can’t they also continue to collect unemployment?

That’s one of the arguments Zach Fisher, 26, made at his appeal hearing over the phone Thursday.

“Especially with the pandemic, there is no summer work for us, there really is not comparable work for us to find,” Fisher said. “So you’re left with well, I’m going to continue collecting like millions of other Americans who are out of work right now.”

The JCPS substitute teacher says he received notice from state unemployment that he was overpaid $3088 for requesting payments after school let out for the summer.

Candie Kane, 53, is a Boyd County substitute teacher and her bill is for $1102.

The appeal hearing she says didn’t go anywhere.

“Ten, fifteen minute phone call and that was it,” she said. “I said it would be a hardship to pay back…and I’ve probably applied for 75 jobs this summer.”

Both Kane and Fisher say the billing statement from unemployment was about the only notification they’ve received, even though Gov. Andy Beshear, D-Kentucky, said last week that he believed they were notified, and would find out how and when.

More than a week later, and after repeated requests, the state Labor Cabinet still has not given FOCUS that information.

The cabinet only directed WHAS11 with a link to the guidance that substitute teachers are ineligible for unemployment benefits during a regularly scheduled school break, such as summer break.