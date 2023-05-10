Law professor: There's 'no way' judge lowers bond for Crystal Rogers' former boyfriend Brooks Houck

While Brooks' bond is still set at $10 million, this leaves people wondering if it will stay the same or drop after hearing Thursday's bombshells.

BARDSTOWN, Ky. — Crystal Rogers' former boyfriend Brooks Houck made his first court appearance virtually on Thursday after being charged with murder in the Bardstown mother's 2015 disappearance.

What was supposed to be an update about his bond turned into bombshells being dropped regarding another unsolved death in Bardstown, and allegations of Houck's family members secretly recording grand jury deliberations.

While Houck's bond is still set at $10 million as of Friday afternoon, this leaves people wondering if it will stay the same or drop after hearing the prosecution reveal new information.

At Thursday's hearing, defense attorney Brian Butler said he wanted the $10 million cash bond reduced to $500,000 and GPS monitoring. He said in his 28 years of practice, he never heard of a bond even close to that number.

Butler also said Brooks' constitutional rights were being violated with this bond. Brooks' attorneys argued the $10 million bond was "unreasonable and oppressive" and called him a "low-risk defendant."

In an interview with WHAS11, University of Louisville Law Professor Sam Marcosson said there's "no way" the judge will lower his bond.

"Misconduct by the family makes it that much tougher for the judge to justify reducing the defendant's bail," Marcosson said. "I think the judge has enough to be able to say there is a danger here, there's a problem in terms of the safety of the community. [These are] all factors that go toward whether someone should be released on bail or have bail reduced. I would suspect strongly that the bail is going to stay where it's at."

In an interview with WHAS11, Louisville attorney Nick Mudd believes the witness safety concerns expressed by the judge and prosecutor contributed to the high bond.

"The judge did mention something that concerned me which made me know why he's concerned about the bond," Mudd said. "He said, 'We are concerned about witness safety in this case,' and Mr. Young reiterated that with the judge and said, 'So am I.' I think that can go to a bond as well, could go to a high bond considering the means this individual has and the ties he has in the community."

On Thursday, special prosecutor Shane Young revealed that they are also investigating Tommy Ballard's death and believe the two homicides are connected.

He said they believe they are in possession of the gun that killed Ballard, Crystal's father, who was mysteriously shot and killed while on a hunting trip with his grandson in 2016.

"The prosecution wanted it to come out," Marcosson said about the gun. "They wanted this to be put out in the public to put pressure on the Houck family, perhaps to let them know what they know and therefore that they can understand that it's not just Brooks Houck that's in serious trouble. Obviously he's indicted, but others in the family are being investigated."

Marcosson said once testing is completed on the gun, and if authorities can prove it's a match to the gun that killed Ballard, he thinks Nick Houck will be the next person arrested. He said this will put "more pressure on the Houck family to take other steps to get out of this situation."

Young also alleged Houck's family secretly recorded the grand jury proceedings to "get their story straight."

Brooks' sister, brother, mother, brother-in-law, and mother's boyfriend secretly brought in recorders and recorded the grand jury, he said. Young alleged Houck's family violated Kentucky law when they illegally recorded these proceedings.

The decision on Brooks' bond is expected to be released soon. His next court date is scheduled for Feb. 8, 2024 for a pre-trial hearing.

Brooks is currently being held in the Hardin County Detention Center.

