Prosecutors believe they have gun that killed Tommy Ballard, Crystal Rogers' father

During Brooks Houck's court hearing Thursday, prosecutors dropped a bombshell regarding another unsolved death in Bardstown.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Crystal Rogers' former boyfriend Brooks Houck made his first court appearance virtually this week after being charged with murder in the Bardstown mother's 2015 disappearance.

A decision on whether or not to reduce Houck's $10 million bond was not made in court. That decision is expected to be released soon. Houck's next court date is scheduled for Feb. 8, 2024 for a pre-trial hearing.

That being said, prosecutors dropped a major bombshell regarding another unsolved murder in Bardstown during the hearing.

The judge asked Special Prosecutor Shane Young if they were investigating any other cases that may be linked to Crystal's case, citing concerns for witness' safety. He said they are also investigating Tommy Ballard's death and believe the two are connected.

He said they believe they are in possession of the gun that killed Tommy, Crystal's father who was mysteriously murdered a year after her disappearance.

Young said they purchased a gun from Nick Houck and are currently testing it, but believe that gun killed Crystal's father.

Nick Houck is Brooks' brother and was a former Bardstown Police officer. He was fired after then Police Chief Rick McCubbin said he interfered in the investigation.

"The firearm that we purchased from Nickolas Houck, who was using a fake name when he sold the rifle," Young said. "There is five criteria that we are looking at and so far it matched four out of the five criteria."

Secret recordings

Young also alleged Houck's family secretly recorded the grand jury proceedings to "get their story straight."

Houck's sister, brother, mother, brother-in-law, and mother's boyfriend secretly brought in recorders and recorded the grand jury, Young said. The jury was determining Houck's initial bond and his charges.

"I've been practicing for 28 years and have never heard of that!" he said.

Young is alleging Houck's family violated Kentucky law when they illegally recorded grand jury proceedings.

Young said Brooks Houck showed his sister how to run the same recorder in July 2015, the same month Crystal Rogers was murdered. He said they wanted to get their story straight.

"It's been stated before the truth will set you free," Young said. "The problem in this matter is, the truth will imprison Brooks Houck."

