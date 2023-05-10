Live updates: Crystal Rogers' former boyfriend Brooks Houck to appear in court

WHAS11's Shay McAlister will be in the Nelson County courtroom on Thursday providing real-time updates.

NELSON COUNTY, Ky. — Crystal Rogers' former boyfriend Brooks Houck will make his first court appearance Thursday afternoon after being charged with murder in the Bardstown mother's 2015 disappearance.

Houck is scheduled to appear in Nelson County Circuit Court during an arraignment hearing on Thursday, Oct. 5 at 1 p.m. The hearing is open to the public.

WHAS11's Shay McAlister has been covering the Crystal Rogers case throughout the entire investigation. She will be providing live updates from inside the courtroom as the arraignment takes place.

Live Updates

12:43 p.m.

Brooks Houck's mom, Rosemary Houck has walked into the courtroom.

12:42 p.m.

Brooks Houck will be appearing in court via video. Sheriff's deputies are getting the video monitor set up now.

12:34 p.m.

Within minutes of the courtroom's doors opening, the courthouse is halfway filled.

Crystal's family is sitting in the front row.

12:31 p.m.

Sherry Ballard and Crystal's sister and daughter have arrived at the courthouse.

12:27 p.m.

The courtroom's doors have opened. Sheriff is letting family inside first.

12:22 p.m.

Friends and family of the Ballards told WHAS11 they are wearing pink inside the courtroom today in honor of Crystal. They said they are representing her and her voice.

12:10 p.m.

Till and Betty Ballard spoke with reporters outside the courtroom. When asked what their reaction was to Houck's request to lower bond and be released for work, Till Ballard said it's his lawyer's job but called it "a joke."

"I don't think that's gonna happen. No, that's not gonna happen," he said. "I don't think he's gonna lower it today, that's my opinion, he may do it later, but I don't think he will today."

11:57 a.m.

Crystal Rogers' grandparents, Till and Betty Ballard, have arrived at the courthouse.

The clerk said doors will open at 12:30 p.m.

11:50 a.m.

Despite the hearing being open to the public, the judge has ordered it not to be livestreamed by the media due to the "tremendous interest" in the case and to prevent courtroom distractions. His order is posted on the door of the courtroom.

Some of the Ballard family has started to arrive at court. The clerk tells us she is expecting a "packed" courtroom.

11:12 a.m.

The courtroom is expected to open at noon for the community and media. This is the only case that will be heard in that courtroom today.

Multiple media agencies have already arrived outside the Nelson County courthouse. The clerk told Shay she is expecting a large turn out from the media and community.

What to expect?

During his arraignment, the judge will tell Houck the charges brought against him and advise him of his rights. There will be no evidence presented or heard during Thursday's court hearing.

Because Houck is being held in a different county, he may show up over video conference from Hardin County.

That being said, the judge will hear a motion from defense attorneys to reduce Houck's $10 million bond to $500,000 -- with the special condition of a GPS monitor and work release, if that bond is posted.

Houck's attorneys argue the current bond is "unreasonable and oppressive" and called him a "low-risk defendant."

Case background

Houck was charged on Sept. 27 with murder and tampering with physical evidence.

According to court documents, his charges stem from an incident that took place over the Fourth of July weekend in 2015. That was just days before Crystal's car was found abandoned on the side of the Bluegrass Parkway with her keys, phone and purse left inside.

Houck has been the main suspect in Crystal's disappearance since 2015, however he isn't the only person charged in her case. 32-year-old Joseph Lawson has also been arrested in connection to the unsolved case.

Court records show Lawson has been indicted on two charges: conspiracy to commit murder and tampering with physical evidence. The charges were filed in July of this year, according to court records.

Both indictments are sealed, so Houck and Lawson's connection to the case and each other is still unclear.

