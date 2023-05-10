Crystal Rogers case | Law experts say Nick Houck, brother of Brooks, could be arrested next

Nick Houck is accused of selling law enforcement a firearm they believe was used to kill Tommy Ballard, Crystal Rogers' father.

Example video title will go here for this video

BARDSTOWN, Ky. — After new evidence was revealed during Brook Houck's arraignment on Thursday, there are questions stirring about whether or not another member of the Houck family will soon be arrested himself.

Prosecutors dropped a bombshell during his arraignment which linked this new person of interest not to Crystal Rogers' case, but to Tommy Ballard's.

When asked by the judge if prosecution was investigating any other cases that may be linked to Crystal's case, special prosecutor Shane Young revealed new details about the Tommy Ballard case.

Young said they purchased the gun from Nick Houck - who used a fake name - and are currently testing it, but prosecutors believe that gun killed Crystal's father.

Nick Houck is Brooks' brother and was a former Bardstown police officer. He was fired after then Police Chief Rick McCubbin said he interfered in the investigation.

"The firearm that we purchased is from Nickolas Houck, who was using a fake name when he sold the rifle," Young said, adding the caliber of the rifle matched the one that killed Tommy. "There are five criteria that we are looking at and so far it matched four out of the five criteria."

University of Louisville Professor of Law, Samuel A. Marcosson, told WHAS11 News what he believes will happen now is that the gun will be placed under evidence.

Marcosson said he believes that if the gun is a match to the gun that killed Tommy, prosecutors will then link it to Nick since he sold it to law enforcement, and he will be charged.

"I think the next shoe that will drop in this case would be an arrest of Nick Houck," Marcosson said.

Louisville attorney Nick Mudd also spoke with WHAS11 Thursday. He thinks charges could be on the way for Nick Houck as soon as testing is finishing on the weapon.

"I think it certainly could [happen]," Mudd said. "They use firearm and tool mark examiners. It's a science that has a strong foundation. It's commonly used throughout the world. It's a very accepted science. And Mr. Young reiterated that four of the five tests so far came back as valid."

Till Ballard, Crystal's grandfather said it felt "real good" to hear these bombshells in the courtroom.

"We thought it all along, but after Prosecutor Shane made that statement, we felt a lot better. And I think it won't be too long," he said. "I'm hoping he'll be the next one arrested."

Rose Mary Houck, Brooks' mother, refused to answer questions after the hearing about Young's allegations.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.