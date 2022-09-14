Federal trial delayed for former LMPD detective charged in Breonna Taylor raid

Brett Hankison was indicted last month on federal charges in connection to the 2020 raid that ended in Breonna Taylor's death.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The trial for a former LMPD detective federally charged in connection to the 2020 raid on Breonna Taylor's home has been delayed until 2023.

Brett Hankison was federally indicted on charges of deprivation of rights last month.

The indictment against Brett Hankison accuses him of using excessive force when he blindly fired 10 shots into Breonna Taylor's apartment, and a neighbor's apartment, despite blinds and curtains being drawn.

Hankison is one of three other former LMPD officers that have been named in the FBI investigation. Former Det. Kelly Goodlett pleaded guilty, while former Det. Joshua Jaynes and Sgt. Kyle Meany have pleaded not guilty.

Goodlett is facing one count of conspiracy, which carries a max sentence of five years in prison, a $250,000 fine and three years of supervision after her release.

Jaynes and Meany were charged with federal civil rights and obstruction offenses for their roles in preparing and approving a false search warrant.

Hankison's federal trial was scheduled to start this October. In court Wednesday, Sept. 14, prosecutors and defense attorneys agreed that was too soon, and a judge set a trial date of Aug. 21, 2023.

Prosecutors said they've already turned over 300,000 pages of discovery evidence, with more still to come.

They said they expect their part of the trial to take about two weeks. Hankison's defense attorney's said their side would take about one week.

At Wednesday's hearing, Hankison appeared with attorneys Jack Byrd and Ibrahim Farag.

The hearing also addressed issues of travel and DNA, lingering from a previous appearance.

Hankison's attorney said he complied with a DNA test Tuesday, after a court order earlier this month.

The defense also said Hankison would agree to amended bond conditions, which require he get permission to leave the Western District of Kentucky.

