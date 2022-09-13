Mayoral candidate calls on DOJ to release report on city, LMPD

Republican candidate for Louisville mayor Bill Dieruf said the Department of Justice investigation into LMPD should be released before the November election.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — In a Tuesday news conference the Republican candidate for Louisville mayor said he wants the Department of Justice to release its investigative report into Louisville Metro Police and Metro Government.

The DOJ launched a "patterns and practices" investigation into LMPD and the Metro Government 18 months ago, in the wake of Breonna Taylor's death.

Republican candidate, and current Jeffersontown Mayor Bill Dieruf, said the public should know the results of that investigation before the Nov. 8 election.

“They know this report from the Department of Justice will be…damaging indictment of their leadership and that of their predecessors," Dieruf said of city leadership.

In a Tuesday news conference, Dieruf said he believes the investigation will show "systemic problems" that "should have been addressed long ago."

Last week, Mayor Greg Fischer and LMPD Police Chief Erika Shields spoke with WHAS11 about the impending results of the DOJ investigation and the changes made since.

Fischer said more than 150 changes have been implemented including Breonna's Law, excessive force intervention, Hillard Heintze's independent review, the Civilian Review and Accountability Board and other measures.

Fischer said the city would respond to the results of the DOJ report and add more changes as needed.

He and Shields also hosted a community forum Saturday to discuss the measures with the public.

Tuesday, Dieruf called that a "distraction."

He said if elected, he would bring in Jeffersontown Police Chief Rick Sanders, who has served with KSP and the DEA. He hasn't said what role Sanders would serve.

In a statement, a spokesperson from the Mayor's office said:

The Department of Justice will release their report when they are ready to do so. We have not seen the report or any findings, and as has been shared with the public, the Mayor and the Louisville Metro Police Department have not waited on the Department of Justice to begin implementation of 150+ accountability and improvement measures.

Public safety has been one of the chief topics leading up to November's mayoral election.

Democratic candidate Craig Greenberg's public safety plan includes fully staffing and funding the police force, expanding and strengthening group violence intervention and cracking down on illegal guns.

Greenberg wasn't available for comment Tuesday afternoon. However, his campaign is expected to hold their own news conference Wednesday, to announce priorities for his first day as Mayor if elected.

