Judge upholds LMPD Merit Board decision regarding Joshua Jaynes

Louisville Metro Police fired Joshua Jaynes for supposedly violating proper procedure and lying in the affidavit to get the search warrant for Breonna Taylor's home.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Editor's Note: The above video is when the Louisville Metro Police Merit Board upheld the decision to fire Joshua Jaynes.

A Kentucky judge agreed with the Louisville Metro Police Merit Board's vote to uphold the earlier decision to fire former LMPD detective Joshua Jaynes.

Jaynes filed a lawsuit against LMPD to get his job back and be reinstated as a detective September 2021.

Jaynes wrote the search warrant for Breonna Taylor's home.

Then interim chief Yvette Gentry fired Jaynes January 2021, saying he violated the department's standard operating procedure by not filling out a required form and lying in the affidavit he submitted to obtain the search warrant.

Jaynes appealed the decision that same month and requested a review by the Merit Board.

Jayne's attorney said Gentry made the decision to terminate Jaynes before the Professional Standards Unit investigation was completed — violating his right to due process.

The Merit Board voted to uphold Jaynes' termination June 2021.

