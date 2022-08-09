Document: New counsel, bond conditions in Brett Hankison's federal case

A judge has ordered Brett Hankison must stay in Kentucky as a condition of the bond and provide a DNA sample as shown on the document.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A new court document in Brett Hankison’s federal case shows the former Louisville Metro Police detective has retained counsel and has had a change in bond conditions.

The indictment against Hankison accuses him of using excessive force when he blindly fired 10 shots into Taylor's apartment and a neighbor's apartment despite blinds and curtains being drawn.

He was indicted on the federal charges last month.

According to the court document, any travel Hankison wants to do outside of Kentucky must be approved by the United States Probation Office.

Hankison had previously been charged on the state level with wanton endangerment for his actions. In March, he was found not guilty.

Hankison is one of three other former LMPD officers that have been named in the FBI investigation. Former Det. Kelly Goodlett pleaded guilty, while former Det. Joshua Jaynes and Sgt. Kyle Meany have pleaded not guilty.

Breonna Taylor's neighbors asked to move their civil lawsuit out of Louisville in June 2022 citing "fatigue" over the Breonna Taylor case.

