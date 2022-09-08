Metro Police chief releases pre-termination letter of former sergeant federally charged in Breonna Taylor case

"Your conduct has severely damaged the image of our department within the community," Chief Erika Shields said after Sgt. Kyle Meany was federally charged.

Example video title will go here for this video

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police Chief Erika Shields has released the pre-termination letter for one of the officers federally charged for their actions leading up to the fatal shooting of Breonna Taylor.

Sgt. Kyle Meany has been charged with deprivation of rights and lying to FBI agents.

Attorney General Merrick Garland announced the federal civil rights charges on Aug. 4.

The indictment claims he is connected to the falsified search warrant that sent officers to Taylor’s apartment in March 2020.

A portion of Chief Shields’ letter reads:

"Your conduct has severely damaged the image of our department within the community. The result of your actions seriously impedes the department's goals of providing the residents of our city with the most professional law enforcement agency possible."

Sgt. Meant has the chance to respond and defend himself on Aug. 11. He’s also allowed to have an attorney or union representative with him.

The process has happened before with former officers fired for their involvement in Taylor’s shooting including former Sgt. John Mattingly, Detectives Brett Hankison, Joshua Jaynes and Myles Cosgrove.

Metro Police said Kelly Goodlett resigned, therefore would not be going before the Merit Board.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.