Warrant issued for Jamarcus Glover after he misses first court appearance

Glover, a key figure in the death investigation of Breonna Taylor, was arrested Saturday on drug trafficking charges.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Jamarcus Glover now has a warrant out for his arrest after he failed to show up for court on Wednesday.

Glover, who was at the heart of the investigation that killed Breonna Taylor in 2020, was arrested on Saturday by St. Matthews Police on drug trafficking charges. He was arrested alongside two others, who have not been identified by police.

Investigators said a 13-year-old girl died from a fentanyl overdose back in April, which they were able to tie to a drug trafficking operation on Taylor Boulevard.

Glover is accused of using children under the age of 18 to help him transport and sell heroin, fentanyl and other illegal drugs.

He was able to post a $20,000 cash bond but was told he was required to show up for all court dates. However, he missed his first court date scheduled for Wednesday.

Authorities have now issued a bench warrant for his arrest.

This story will be updated as new information becomes available.

