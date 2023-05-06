Mother of Breonna Taylor speaks at campaign against Cameron's bid for governor

On Taylor's 30th birthday, Tamika Palmer joined organizers to announce the campaign, which will focus on voter registration and engagement.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — On what would have been Breonna Taylor's 30th birthday, her mother, Tamika Palmer, joined a national social justice group to launch a campaign against Attorney General Daniel Cameron's gubernatorial bid.

"We are imploring you, we are begging you, to center the most harmed people in your state and to send a message that they do matter," Until Freedom's Linda Sarsour said.

Until Freedom, a New York-based group that first came to Louisville during protests in 2020, said it will be back in Kentucky to encourage voter registration and engagement and to oppose Cameron's campaign.

Group representatives said the chief reason they oppose Cameron is what they call "incompetence and mishandling" of the investigation into Breonna Taylor's death.

WHAS11 asked Attorney General Cameron about the group's claims at a campaign event in Elizabethtown Monday.

“I haven’t met a person across Kentucky who doesn’t recognize that what happened is a tragedy," he said of Taylor's death. "But my responsibility as attorney general is to stand up and defend the laws of the Commonwealth."

Cameron also pointed to state Democrats and his opponent, Governor Beshear, saying he will continue to run on supporting police.

“The far left can disparage and malign law enforcement, but I’m going to stand with law enforcement and stand for the values of Kentuckians across our counties," Cameron said.

In 2020, Until Freedom was involved in protests on Cameron's front lawn, recently invoked in a Cameron campaign ad.

"Daniel Cameron called our names because Daniel Cameron had the audacity to put Until Freedom and the other local folks working together, he put us in his advertisement," the group's Tamika Mallory said.

Organizers said their campaign will focus on registering voters, encouraging people to head to the polls and hiring young people for organizing efforts.

Until Freedom plans to open offices in both Louisville and Lexington, though it did not announce specific opening dates.

Taylor family attorney Lonita Baker said the most important thing people can do this election cycle is vote.

"If you really, really want to make your actions from 2020 count, the fight that you put in for Tamika Palmer and her family to make sure there was justice for Breonna Taylor, it goes to waste if you don’t vote in November," Baker said.

Monday, Palmer said her family would spend the rest of Taylor's birthday together.

"Breonna loved life so we're going to celebrate her life," Palmer said. "Remember that she didn't deserve this."

