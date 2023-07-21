LMPD chief is focused on Department of Justice investigation, community policing

"You're going to be seeing more of LMPD taking the initiative to create this community policing environment," Gwinn-Villaroel said.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It hasn't been 24 hours since she was named the permanent chief, and Jacquelyn Gwinn-Villaroel is already wanting to get down to business.

The Department of Justice investigation is one crucial moment she is facing, and she says she is ready.

While Gwinn-Villaroel says she has looked toward other cities under a consent decree and talked to those facing similar circumstances, a finalized consent decree is likely months away.

Until then, she says her focus will be on relaunching community policing efforts.

"You're going to be seeing more of LMPD taking the initiative to create this community policing environment," Gwinn-Villaroel said. "And I know that community is going to just truly embrace it."

It's easier said than done for a department the Department of Justice found routinely violated civil rights and discriminated against Black people.

Bishop Dennis Lyons and his Friday Bishop's table often act as a bridge between police and the Black community. He believes community policing is crucial if done right.

"We are always been called upon to submit to what they say. But there needs to be some submission," Lyons said. "This is the sum: Mutual respect. Mutual respect, you have to police will respect the community they can get our community trust."

Right now, LMPD faces an uphill battle, fighting stagnant short staffing and growing violent crime rates. Gwinn-Villaroel had served as interim chief since Jan. 2, helping reduce officer vacancies from 290 to 250 in a 6-month span, according to Greenberg.

Bishop Lyons points out the gravity of Villaroel's appointment. Villaroel is now the first Black woman to lead LMPD on a full-time basis.

"There's a wall that has been shattered," Lyons said. "That black woman exemplifies the heart of the culture of the black community."

As the first Black woman to permanently lead LMPD, Villaroel underscores the past tragedies bringing her department to this moment -- like the death of another Black woman in Louisville.

Breonna Taylor was killed during a police raid in Louisville in March 2020. Many see her legacy as a foundation for moving forward.

"Understanding that when that incident took place, how where we are today, what what yielded out of that particular unfortunate incident, and how we are able to make those necessary changes," Villaroel said.

