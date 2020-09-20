TARC operator tests positive for COVID-19

TARC is suggesting anybody who rode Route 23 the morning or afternoon of Sept. 14 to monitor for possible symptoms.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — According to a press release from TARC, the transportation system received word that a coach operator tested positive for the coronavirus.

TARC says the operator last worked Sept. 14. They are suggesting anybody that rode Route 23 on that morning or afternoon to monitor for possible symptoms.

If symptoms occur, isolate yourself and self-treat at home. If you become seriously ill, contact your healthcare provider, TARC says.

The press release goes on to say that all TARC riders should be practicing social distancing at all times to avoid exposing themselves and others while on or off TARC buses.

TARC continues to operate for “essential services only.” Unless obtaining necessary supplies and services to sustain your life and the lives of others, or traveling to and from employment in an “essential business” that is “necessary to sustain life,” you should remain at home.

All buses are cleaned, sanitized and disinfected daily. The yellow "standee" line on all coaches has been moved back to 8 feet, limiting potential interaction between drivers and passengers to a safer distance.

