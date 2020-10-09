TARC names Carrie Butler new Executive Director

Butler currently serves as the General Manager of Lextran in Lexington. The Louisville native's first day is Sept. 21.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Thursday, Mayor Greg Fischer and Transit Authority of River City (TARC) named Carrie Butler the transportation system's new Executive Director.

“Carrie brings a broad base of experience in the transit field, a great knowledge about TARC operations and a solid reputation in management to this new role,” said Mayor Fischer. “She brings stability and energy at time that TARC needs both, and I’m excited about her plans for moving this agency forward.”

TARC is suing Risco accusing him of fraud, malice and corruption during his tenure.

In a press conference, Butler recognized the troubles TARC has faced and said she is focused on changing the environment in the transportation system's office.

Butler brings a over 20 years of experience in the field of transit and public service. She most recently served as the General Manager of Lextran in Lexington.

A Louisville native, Butler previously worked at TARC as the Director of Planning from 2002 to 2010.

“TARC’s critical role in the everyday life of our passengers and the regional service we provide is an important element of the economic future of the city we call home,” Butler said. “I am honored to serve the agency as Executive Director and excited to work with this committed team of experienced professionals once again to proudly deliver quality public transit to the Greater Louisville region.”

Butler’s first day as Executive Director of TARC will be Sept. 21.

