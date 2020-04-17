LOUISVILLE, Ky. — TARC is setting out more guidelines for passengers to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. Riders must now wear face coverings to enter the bus and must exit through the rear of the bus.

Earlier this month, the transportation system announced that passengers should limit travel to essential trips only amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

TARC defines these face coverings as being secured over the nose and mouth, fit appropriately, and be otherwise compliant with CDC directives. Cloth or medical masks are acceptable and homemade face coverings using household items are absolutely acceptable.

The CDC has also recommended limiting interaction on buses.

“These additional requirements improve the level of safety for our riders and drivers, and support the best practices for COVID-19 prevention for our entire community,” TARC Co-Executive Director, Laura Douglas, said.

TARC said the only exceptions to these new rules will be those with mobility issues may choose the exit best suited to them, and children under 2 and those passengers with breathing difficulties will be exempt from wearing a face coverings.

“TARC cares about our drivers and passengers. These measures reflect TARC’s ongoing commitment to their safety amidst this crisis. Please, cover up and step back,” TARC Co-Executive Director, Margaret Handmaker, said.

In the statement, TARC said they recognize that PPEs are in short supply, or it may take an extra moment to make a face covering at home, it is still vitally important that the system's workers are protected, and that those they come into contact with are protected.

