Driver tests positive for coronavirus, TARC says

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Officials with TARC are asking riders to take precautions as another driver has tested positive for coronavirus.

That driver was operating Route 19 (Muhammad Ali Boulevard transit) on Aug. 13 when they became ill. Officials said the driver left work and contacted their doctor.

The driver recovering at home.

If you were a passenger on that route that evening of Aug. 13, TARC is asking you to monitor yourself for possible symptoms.

The transit company said passengers should always be practicing social distancing while wearing face coverings.

