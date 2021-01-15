Answering your COVID-19 vaccine questions

As the vaccine rollout continues in both Indiana and Kentucky, we're answering a couple of your questions related to the COVID-19 vaccine.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — As the COVID-19 vaccine rollout continues across Indiana and Kentucky, we're answering some of your questions related to getting the vaccine.

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear announced a new partnership with Kroger that will set up regional vaccination sites across the Commonwealth.

Today, Jefferson County entered into Phase 1B of the vaccine plan which includes teachers and residents over age 70.

Earlier this week it was announced that Indiana residents over the age of 70 can now receive the vaccine, too.

Why does the CDC recommend waiting to get the vaccine if I’ve had COVID-19?

After our segment explaining that doctors still recommend the COVID vaccine for those who have contracted the virus, quite a few people wrote in asking about the 90-day recommended wait period from the CDC for people in that category. Some wondered if it could be potentially dangerous to get the vaccine too soon after contracting the virus.

In most cases, the answer is no—individuals who have had COVID-19 are not at an increased risk for vaccine complications.

The primary reason the CDC created this advisory has to do with the natural immunity our bodies build to the virus after contracting it. While it’s unknown how long natural immunity lasts—and it may vary person to person—data available so far indicates that most people maintain it for at least 90 days.

Therefore, if our collective goal is to build up immunity in as many people as possible as quickly as possible, it makes sense to prioritize those who have not contracted the virus yet.

However, there is one group that the CDC advises should for sure wait through the 90 day period: those who were treated with antibody therapy or convalescent plasma to overcome severe cases.

According to the CDC, there is not yet enough data to rule out the possibility that the therapies received and the vaccine could interfere with each other.

Will I still have to socially distance and wear a mask after getting the vaccine?

Yes, health experts say it will still be important to wear masks and socially distance even after getting both doses of a COVID vaccine. For one, the vaccines are, while highly effective, not 100% effective.

In addition, even though the vaccines have been shown to be highly effective in preventing illness, we don’t yet know if they prevent someone from becoming a vector for the virus.

In other words, it may still be possible to be an asymptomatic carrier of COVID after being vaccinated. More research is needed to better understand if this is the case.

