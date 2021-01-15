Louisville teachers, residents 70+ can now make COVID-19 vaccine appointments

With the move into Phase 1B, Jefferson Co. teachers, first responders and residents 70 and older can now make appointments online to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Friday, Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer and other health officials provided an update on COVID-19 vaccination efforts underway at Broadbent Arena.

This is the second week the site has been in use, 6,000 people are expected to be vaccinated at the site by the end of the day and close to 30,000 doses have been given to residents of Jefferson County.

Dr. SarahBeth Hartlage announced that Jefferson Co. is now moving into Phase 1b of the Commonwealth's vaccine plan beginning next week.

This phase includes first responders, corrections officers, essential utility workers, anyone age 70 or older and K-12 school personnel.

"We're really distinguishing ourselves among the cities of America and the states of America with what we're doing with getting these vaccines out as quickly as possible can," Fischer said.

“We need 75-85% of the city to get vaccinated so we can have herd immunity.” -@louisvillemayor — Rose McBride (@rosemcbridetv) January 15, 2021

The first teachers in Louisville will be vaccinated at the Broadbent arena site beginning Jan. 22.

Vaccination for educators in Jefferson Co. Public Schools (JCPS) will begin in alphabetical order starting with elementary schools. At this time, 13,000 employees in the school system have requested to receive the vaccine.

JCPS Superintendent Marty Pollio highlighted that Kentucky is one of a few states where educators know when they will be vaccinated.

He said that as teacher vaccination efforts continue, a board meeting may be called for a possible reopening recommendation.

"We know this is a huge step forward for getting there and we look forward to that," said Pollio. "I'm so thankful that we can be on the offense and we can begin to look forward to opening our schools in-person now sooner rather than later."

Dr. Hartlage said the efforts to vaccinate all educators will continue for several weeks given the size of the group.

Signups for Jefferson Co. residents over the age of 70 to receive the vaccine begin today and the first appointments will be available on Jan. 19.

Hartlage noted that local hospitals will be carrying the major share of vaccination efforts for these individuals.

To find vaccine appointments for individuals over 70 visit Louisville Metro's COVID-19 website and click the 'Vaccine' tab. Individuals will find appointments available from local hospitals like Norton Healthcare, UofL Health and Baptist Health.

Harlage expects the number of available appointments for this group to be 10,000 per week. There already 30,000 people on the interest list.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.