LIST | Where can I get the COVID-19 vaccine in Kentucky, Indiana?

Kentucky and Indiana are each in different phases of distribution for the COVID-19 vaccine. Find the latest updates here.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — As the COVID-19 vaccine is distributed to the public, there are many questions about when and how certain groups will be able to get their vaccine.

Below, we have listed each state's plan and where the state currently is within that plan. If there are differences on a county-by-county basis, those will be included as well.

Additional information on the COVID-19 vaccine can be found on the Kentucky or Indiana COVID-19 websites as well as the CDC website.

Who is eligible to get the COVID-19 vaccine?

Kentucky

Kentucky is following a phased approach to distributing the COVID-19 vaccine. Here is the current plan with an estimated timeline:

Phase 1A: Long term care facilities, assisted living facilities, health care personnel (Dec. 2020 - Winter 2021)

Phase 1B: First responders, anyone age 70 or older, K-12 school personnel (January 2021 - Spring 2021)

Phase 1C: Anyone age 60 or older, anyone age 16 or older with CDC highest risk C19 risk conditions, all essential workers (Spring 2021 - Summer 2021)

Phase 2: Anyone age 40 or older (Late Summer 2021 - Winter 2021)

Phase 3: Anyone age 16 or older (Fall 2021 - Winter 2021)

Phase 4: Children under the age of 16 if the vaccine is approved for that age group

Gov. Beshear said the goal of the state is to vaccinate the most at-risk populations first. Areas will move to the next phase as more doses of the vaccine become available. The Kentucky Department of Public Health said it will share with the public when and where vaccine doses will be available through press conferences and press releases.

The state of Kentucky is still in Phase 1A, but some counties have expanded to Phase 1B based on vaccine availability.

Bullitt County: Phase 1A

Fayette County: Phase 1A

Hardin County: Phase 1A

Henry County: Phase 1B

Jefferson County: Phase 1A

Nelson County: Phase 1A

Oldham County: Phase 1A, but plans to take appointments for residents in Phase 1B starting Jan. 15

Shelby County: Phase 1B

Trimble County: Phase 1B

Indiana

In Indiana, the state is distributing vaccine doses by age group. Right now, Hoosiers who are 80 and older can make an appointment to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

The next group to be eligible will be those 70 and older, then 60 and older. Dates for these next age groups have not been released.

It is unclear what groups will get priority after that.

Where can I get the COVID-19 vaccine?

COVID-19 vaccination sites will be determined by local health department officials. If you do not see your county listed below, contact your local health officials for more information.

Kentucky

While the state is in Phase 1A, healthcare workers in Kentucky can use this map to find a vaccination location near them. Additional sites will be listed below based on county.

Jefferson County

Healthcare workers can get a COVID-19 vaccine at the mass vaccination site at Broadbent Arena. If you are eligible, contact your employer to make an appointment.

Health officials are expected to release more on how they will take appointments and distribute the vaccine during Phase 1B Friday, Jan. 15.

Oldham County

On Jan. 15, you can register on the Oldham County Health Department Website if you are aged 70 and older. The health department is strongly encouraging online registration at www.oldhamcountyhealthdepartment.org.

Vaccine appointment information will be posted live on Friday at 1 p.m. If you don’t have internet access and must call to make an appointment, you can call (502) 222-3516.

Fayette County

The COVID-19 vaccine is currently not available to the public in Fayette County. Healthcare workers who need the vaccine can be notified about future vaccine clinics by filling out this form on the Fayette County Health Department's website.

North Central District Health Department

The North Central District Health Department covers Henry, Shelby, Spencer and Trimble County. If you are eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine, check the NCDHD website to make an appointment.

All available appointments for the week of Jan. 11 through 15 have been booked. The department said to check back on Monday, Jan. 18 to make an appointment.

Indiana

Indiana has a central search system for Hoosiers to find their closest vaccine location.

To make an appointment, anyone can call the state's 211 telephone assistance service or follow these steps to register online:

Go to ourshot.in.gov.

Click on the link in the red box near the top of the page that says "Click here to find a vaccination site."

Select the county you live in.

Select a vaccine clinic available in your county.

Select the blue link that says "Click here to register."

Select the group you belong to (People 80 years or older), and enter your date of birth.

Certify that you are 80 years or older.

Click "Schedule an appointment."

Clark County

Eligible Clark County residents can receive the COVID-19 vaccine from a new mass vaccination site. The site, located at an empty retail space in the 700 block of Lewis & Clark Parkway next to Harbor Freight Tools, opened to the public on Jan. 11.

Anyone eligible for the vaccine in this phase can make an appointment for the Clark County site by calling 812-800-9861. The phone lines will be available from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. during the week.

Floyd County

IU Southeast is working with the Floyd County Health Department to provide doses of the Moderna vaccine at a drive-thru clinic. They have a limited number of doses but said they plan to have more for the week of Jan. 18-22.

You can make an appointment at IU Southeast through the process listed above.

